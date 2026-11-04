Rep. Jamie Raskin on how Democrats will use their new majority
Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, putting the party in a stronger position to challenge President Trump’s agenda when they take control of the legislative branch in January.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, about the election results and the party’s priorities.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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