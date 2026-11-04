Greensboro eliminates 10 city positions

A review of the city of Greensboro's staffing and operations identified 10 jobs across several departments that will be eliminated in January in order to cut costs.

In a meeting last month, officials announced they were working to identify potential cuts following the city’s placement on a state financial watchlist.

Affected employees may be able to continue working for the city in a different role.

In a statement to WFDD, Greensboro Senior Communications Specialist Dave Walters says the city will not be naming the individuals.

When asked, he did not say whether additional positions will be eliminated, but said: “Any additional approved staffing changes would be communicated directly to affected employees.”

Walters says the city will continue reviewing spending and operations.