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GCSO charges 4 teens with 'simple assault' in Ragsdale High incident

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:39 PM EST
Guilford County Sheriff vehicle
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Office 

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has charged four teenagers with simple assault related to an incident at Ragsdale High School.

Law enforcement officials received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving multiple students during after-school athletics activities back in September.

The incident report at that time classified the assault as a first-degree sex offense with a blunt object.

But following the investigation, which included interviews and surveillance footage, detectives say they found no evidence to fully support the initial allegation.

Instead, they characterized the incident as “hazing or horseplay.”

Officials say the victim sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment. But there was no probable cause found to support additional or more serious charges beyond misdemeanor simple assault.

The sheriff’s office has shared its findings with Guilford County Schools administrators. The identities of the juveniles charged will not be released due to their ages.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz