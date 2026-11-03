Democrats poised to take majority in NC House, fall short of Senate majority

Democrats are poised to take a majority in the state House, but have fallen short of a majority in the state Senate even as several Republicans there lost.

Democrats picked up three seats in the state Senate and are on track to flip more than a dozen seats in the House; the exact number of flipped seats could remain unclear in the coming days because multiple races could go to a recount.

A divided legislature could create gridlock in state politics next year, but it’s a big power shift for Democrats, who struggled to uphold Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes for the past two years.

In the Senate, Sens. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash, and Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, lost their reelection, while Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, held a narrow lead over his challenger. Democrat April Cook won a GOP-held open seat in Cabarrus County. But Democrats needed to pick up five seats for a Senate majority.

In the House, Democrats won at least 13 seats held by Republicans. Among the Republican House incumbents who lost their reelection, according to preliminary election results where all precincts have reported:



Rep. Allen Chesser, R-Nash

Rep. Erin Paré, R-Wake

Rep. Donna White, R-Johnston

Rep. Brian Echevarria, R-Cabarrus

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth and a lead budget writer

Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth

Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg

Rep. Jonathan Almond, R-Cabarrus

Rep. Anna Ferguson, R-Swain

Rep. Dennis Riddell, R-Alamance

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said at a campaign event, after being introduced as the next House speaker.

Democrats viewed Tuesday’s election as their best shot in years to take back control of at least one chamber in the state legislature. They viewed high early voting turnout and former Gov. Roy Cooper’s sizable polling lead in the U.S. Senate race as an indication that some Republican-leaning House and Senate districts could flip.

Democrats needed to gain at least one seat to break the GOP's veto-proof majority in the Senate, and a net gain of five seats to take control of the chamber. In the House, Democrats needed to flip about a dozen seats held by Republicans to get a majority.

For the past two years, House Republicans have been one seat short of a supermajority, but they’ve been able to override vetoes by getting another legislator to cross party lines or skip a vote. The three legislators who most often helped override vetoes were defeated in Democratic primaries in March; two later became unaffiliated and all will leave office at the end of the year.

Republicans have held legislative majorities since the 2010 election, when the Tea Party’s conservative wave helped them gain power ahead of redistricting. They’ve since used partisan gerrymandering to help protect their majorities even in years where Democrats won victories in statewide races.

Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Destin Hall was optimistic about his party’s chances going into election night, telling a reporter at a polling place that “I’m confident that we’re going to maintain the majority.

“We just simply have better candidates in every one of those races,” he told State Affairs reporter Avi Bajpai, according to a video posted on X.