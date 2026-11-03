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Constitutional amendments on track to pass in North Carolina

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:51 PM EST
Line of early voters
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Early voting in Charlotte.

Voters appeared on track to approve all three amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the ballot Tuesday, imposing future limits on state income taxes and local property taxes as well as stricter voter ID requirements for mail-in ballots.

All three were expected to pass. Polling had shown a majority of voters in support, and voters have approved a large majority of proposed amendments in previous elections. The amendments:

  • A requirement for voters to include photo ID with absentee-by-mail ballots. In early votes and precincts reporting soon after the close of polls, it was up roughly 53%-47%.
  • A 3.5% state income tax cap. That's down from the current constitutional maximum of 7%, although the state income tax is currently 3.99% and set to fall to 3.49% in 2027. The amendment was up 57% to 43%.
  • A requirement for the General Assembly to enact a law that limits how much local governments can raise property taxes per year. The legislature would determine the exact limit and how to implement it. That amendment led with 55%.
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports