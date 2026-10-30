A new online tool aims to make North Carolina elections more transparent and accessible

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, Catawba College and UNC Charlotte have launched a new voter resource. NCElectionsLive.com, a non-partisan election tool roughly one year in the making, combines official election results, historical voting comparisons, county-level voter data and more.

Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer says the goal was to make a multi-layer data presentation that was easy to navigate and understand. He says the website uses the same public transparency as the State Board of Elections.

"A lot of folks want to know: how is Forsyth County performing?" he says. "How is Rowan County, Davidson County? And they can actually drill down into not just the counties, but they can also look at things like congressional districts, their state house, state senate districts to see how they're performing as well."

Bitzer says the site’s early voter tracker is now live and will continue to refresh and update heading into Tuesday. After the polls close, results from the State Board of Elections will be posted immediately.

