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HPU poll shows North Carolinians favor year-long daylight saving time

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
Adjusting wall clock for seasonal time change
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This weekend we’ll set our clocks back one hour to begin standard time. A recent poll shows that more North Carolinians favor year-round daylight saving time.

In the High Point University poll, 40 percent of respondents preferred switching to more evening daylight year-round. Eighteen percent favored a change to permanent standard time with an earlier sunrise and less evening light. Roughly one third of those polled were in favor of maintaining the status quo. 

The benefits of more evening sunlight include extra time for outdoor activity and safer rides home from work. But prolonged darkness in the morning can create driving hazards for commuters.

Those against the annual spring-forward, fall-back time changes argue that they can disrupt our internal biological clock, making it more difficult to wake up in the morning and affecting our ability to concentrate.

Daylight-saving time ends — and standard time begins — at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks will fall back one hour to 1 a.m.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford