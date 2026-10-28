N.C. A&T centenarian alumni participate in the school's 100th Homecoming

This weekend, North Carolina A&T State University will celebrate its 100th Homecoming. To mark the centennial, ten Aggie alumni, each 100 years old or more, will serve as honorary grand marshals.

Willie Williams will be among them. She graduated from A&T in 1946, and she’s 101 years old. She grew up in the small town of Garland, North Carolina, and says her fondest memory from school was becoming independent and making her own decisions. She served in student government, took on leadership roles, and offers this advice for young leaders today.

"Focus on ourselves and be ourselves, and seek as much of the future as we can, and be interested in it," says Williams. "And do not put limits on ourselves."

Williams went on to teach high school economics in Elizabethtown and Garland before moving to Greensboro, where she lives today with her daughter Phyllis Martin, A&T class of ‘73, and son Johnnie Williams, class of ‘76. Together, they’re ready to celebrate their alma mater this weekend.

Photo courtesy of Johnnie Williams Two generations of NCA&T alumni with Phyliss Martin (left), Willie Williams (center) and Johnnie Williams.

A&T’s 100th Greatest Homecoming on Earth Parade begins Saturday morning at 8 just west of campus.

