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ALE investigation follows fire and explosion in Wilkes County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
Burned distillery with charred stills in Wilkes County.
Courtesy NCDPS
Burned distillery with charred stills in Wilkes County

In a news release, the agency says its investigation started after local law and fire officials responded to an explosion and fire caused by an active liquor manufacturing operation.

ALE agents seized nearly 1,800 gallons of mash and 161 gallons of non-taxpaid moonshine.

Sixty-nine-year-old Billy Ray Anderson of North Wilkesboro was arrested and faces multiple charges — including possession of distillery equipment and ingredients and manufacturing a non-taxpaid alcoholic beverage.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court in January.
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake