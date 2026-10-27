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Davidson County adopts stricter data center rules, rejects moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Cars drive past data centers in Virginia
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
In this file photo, cars drive past data centers in Virginia.

Davidson County commissioners rejected a proposed data center moratorium Monday night, opting instead to approve new restrictions on the facilities.

County staff spent months developing the rules after commissioners directed them to study the issue over the summer. The recommendations address noise pollution, water and power use and environmental impacts.

Commissioners spent roughly three hours debating the proposals as the audience looked on. Commissioner Matt Mizell said setting strict standards for developers from the start could help Davidson County avoid problems that have emerged in other communities.

"I would say it's best to be more restrictive and firm early on, and then we can always let up and amend as technology improves or as we learn more," he said.

The discussion appeared to ease tensions after a heated public comment period earlier in the meeting. By the end, one resident said it was the first time he'd felt compelled to compliment the board.

"You were magnificent in the way you discussed stuff in front of us, so we could understand your points of view instead of doing things without us being here," he said.

Still, residents urged commissioners to approve a moratorium anyway, arguing more work was needed to address concerns like wildlife impacts.

The board voted 5-2 to move ahead with the new restrictions instead. They'll apply to future data center proposals in unincorporated areas of Davidson County, though officials say none have been submitted so far.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle