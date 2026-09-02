North Carolina students showed broad gains on 2026 state exams

North Carolina students posted significant gains across nearly all grades, subjects, and student groups in the state test scores from the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

"What we see in this year's data is broad improvement, not simply in one or two measures, but across much of the system. That matters," DPI's Chief Accountability Officer Michael Maher told the state board of education Wednesday.

The percentage of North Carolina students who were considered proficient for their grade level was the highest it's been in the past three years for all tested subjects, except for fourth grade reading.

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC News State superintendent Mo Green highlighted the gains on spring test scores at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

The share of students who scored at least a level 4 out of 5 on their end-of-grade or end-of-course exams also rose, to 37.5% of students, up from 34.7%. Those students achieve the designation of "career and college ready."

Every race and ethnicity student group reached its highest composite score — which measures proficiency across all grades and subjects — in the past three years. The same was true for economically disadvantaged students, English language learners, and students with disabilities.

"That progress is particularly encouraging because it shows that progress is reaching students across North Carolina," Maher said.

State superintendent Mo Green applauded the results in a press conference.

"We're going to celebrate the progress, absolutely," Green said. "But we're also clear that it's time now for the 26-27 school year to get to work, so that we can have even better results next year."

School letter grades improve across the state

More schools earned an A, B or C, and fewer were labeled with a D or F rating. In all, fewer than a quarter of schools were designated as a D or F, compared to 31% in the prior year.

School letter grades are based primarily on their student body's proficiency rate, with additional weighting for growth on test scores, progress for English language learners, and additional measures in high schools.

The number of schools who were identified as continually low performing dropped significantly. A total of 162 schools left this status based on their spring test scores. Another 100 schools left the status of "continually low-performing" and 13 districts left the designation of low-performing.

Only 10 school districts are designated as low-performing, the lowest number since 2018-2019. A low-performing district is one in which a majority of schools are considered low-performing.

"The decline in the number of low-performing schools is incredible, and it's a testament to the work that teachers are doing, that school leaders are doing, and the way in which students are performing," Maher said.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction / state board meeting materials

Graduation rate hits a new record

The high school graduation rate in North Carolina hit a new all-time record, with 88.8% of students graduating within four years. This is the fourth year in a row that the state has had improvement in the graduation rate, also hitting a historic high last year.

"What we are able to present is that we are not simply having a moment in time like we did this last year, but actually now this is part of a trend," Green said.

"Not only are students graduating, but the percentage of students who were proficient on reading and mathematics tests were the highest in the last three years for 14 out of 15 tests," Maher said. "(We're) graduating more, performing better."

"The larger question is this: What doors does this diploma open? And we have evidence that this diploma is opening doors," said Chief Academic Officer Stacey Wilson-Norman.

She cited high participation in Advanced Placement courses; students earning Career and Technical Education credentials; and 23,000 students accepting direct admission to North Carolina colleges through the new NC College Connect program .

What's happening with fourth grade reading?

State board member Catty Moore asked how the data show progress for cohorts of students as they move through grades, particularly for fourth grade reading. In that subject, 57% of students were proficient, compared to 58% the previous year.

"When you look at grade four, which experienced a dip, if you looked at grade three the prior year, would that provide some context?" Moore asked.

Maher, the chief accountability officer, explained that the metrics in his presentation compare fourth grade students who tested last spring to the fourth graders in the prior year.

But when comparing the 2026 cohort of fourth graders to their reading scores when the same group was in third grade, the percentage of students who were proficient went from 47% to 57%.

"That is, on its face, a pretty significant increase. 10 (percentage) points for that cohort of students," Maher said.

Maher added that lost instructional time during the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have lasting effects on students.

"It's the fourth graders and above who experienced COVID," Maher explained. "Third graders did not."