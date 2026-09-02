2026 WHQR Day Celebration

Celebrate local, independent journalism Sunday, September 13th at WHQR Day!

Join us for the annual WHQR Day Party on Sunday, September 13 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street, under the bridge in downtown Wilmington.

The event will feature free prizes, food from Smash & Dash Food Truck, cake, and more! Come out and meet the staff and fellow listeners while enjoying delicious beer and more.

Plus, Waterline Brewing Company has generously offered to donate $1 of every pint sold to WHQR. Bottoms up!