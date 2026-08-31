Measles exposure reported in Asheville and Hendersonville

North Carolina health officials are warning that people in Asheville and Hendersonville may have been exposed to measles after a person from another state traveled through the area while infectious.

People who were at either of these locations may have been exposed:

Hendersonville: Exxon, 1920 Four Seasons Blvd., on Aug. 25 from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. People who were there should monitor for symptoms through Sept. 15.

Exxon, 1920 Four Seasons Blvd., on Aug. 25 from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. People who were there should monitor for symptoms through Sept. 15. Asheville: Holiday Inn Express, 435 Smokey Park Highway, on Aug. 26 from 1 to 10:30 a.m. People who were there should monitor for symptoms through Sept. 16.



The hotel and gas station are cooperating with local health departments to make patrons and staff aware of the potential exposure, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after a carrier has left an area.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure and can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a red, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Health officials say anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and contact their local health department. People are encouraged to call ahead before visiting a doctor or emergency room so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.

As of Aug. 27, nearly 2,900 measles cases had been reported across the country this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Carolina reported 24 measles cases between December 2025 and February 2026, including 13 cases in Western North Carolina connected to an outbreak in South Carolina .

No measles cases have been reported in North Carolina since February.