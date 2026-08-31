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How Russia is trying to destabilize Moldova

WBUR
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

An investigation by The New York Times details a complex scheme by Russia to destabilize Moldova, a tiny, pro-Western democracy that borders Ukraine.

Western intelligence officials call it Russia’s most ambitious destabilization campaign outside of Ukraine.

Michael Schwirtz, who co-wrote the The New York Times investigation, says this campaign included paramilitary training camps, a covert influence campaign involving Eastern Orthodox priests, and a vote-buying scheme to depose Moldova’s democratically elected president.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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