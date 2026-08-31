Forsyth teen charged for posting 'racially motivated threats'

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local teenager with ethnic intimidation for posting racially motivated threats online.

Law enforcement officials say the school resource division at Reagan High received a tip Friday about a student’s social media posts, which included photos posing with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office located and seized the weapon at the juvenile’s home. The student was charged with misdemeanor ethnic intimidation and taken to a juvenile detention center in Guilford County.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials released a statement thanking law enforcement for their investigation.

They emphasized that there was no disruption at any district facility, and that none of the juvenile’s threats were “directed at Reagan High School or any specific student or staff.”

Law enforcement officials say the teenager appeared in court on Monday, Aug. 31.