Victim and suspect shot in downtown Greensboro, both in critical condition

A victim and suspect are in critical condition after a shooting incident in downtown Greensboro on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man pulling a gun on a woman on the 200 block of Spring Garden Street around 4:21 p.m.

At a press conference Sunday evening, Police Chief Kamran Afzal said when the first officer arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot and a suspect fleeing the scene toward Elm Street.

Afzal said police and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He said a total of five officers discharged their weapons.

As of Sunday evening, both the victim and suspect were in the hospital in critical condition. Afzal said the initial information was from body camera footage and that the investigation is ongoing.