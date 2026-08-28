Guilford County Schools to break ground on new Lindley elementary

Guilford County Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lindley Elementary School on Monday.

The Board of Education approved a plan to demolish and rebuild Lindley back in 2024.

Officials say the building was nearly 100 years old, in poor condition and too small to accommodate the growing number of students in the area.

But several Lindley families and community members had concerns about preserving and honoring the school’s history.

District officials assured the public then that they could incorporate elements from the existing building into the new one.

Now, two years later, the old school is gone, and construction is about to begin.

The district is celebrating the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m.

The project is expected to cost $76 million.