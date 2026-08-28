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Guilford County Schools to break ground on new Lindley elementary

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
Clean up from demolition in progress on Lindley site
Courtesy Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools shared this photo in July with an update that clean up was in progress following the demolition.

Guilford County Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lindley Elementary School on Monday.

The Board of Education approved a plan to demolish and rebuild Lindley back in 2024.

Officials say the building was nearly 100 years old, in poor condition and too small to accommodate the growing number of students in the area.

But several Lindley families and community members had concerns about preserving and honoring the school’s history.

District officials assured the public then that they could incorporate elements from the existing building into the new one.

Now, two years later, the old school is gone, and construction is about to begin.

The district is celebrating the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m.

The project is expected to cost $76 million.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz