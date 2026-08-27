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NC Transportation Museum celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary this weekend

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
two trains in patriotic designs
Bill Stephens
/
Trains Magazine
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, left, and NCDOT, right.

On Friday, the North Carolina Transportation Museum is honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. For three days, the museum in Spencer will showcase more than 30 restored locomotives from across North America. Commemorative equipment from passenger, short-line, historic railroads and more will be on display. 

The locomotives will be repositioned each day on the museum’s Bob Julian Roundhouse turntable. The nation’s largest rotating train platform, first built in 1924 and renovated 70 years later, is used to spin and redirect the engines. 

Train rides will be available during daylight hours. Nightly photography sessions are offered Friday and Saturday.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford