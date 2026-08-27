NC Transportation Museum celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary this weekend

On Friday, the North Carolina Transportation Museum is honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. For three days, the museum in Spencer will showcase more than 30 restored locomotives from across North America. Commemorative equipment from passenger, short-line, historic railroads and more will be on display.

The locomotives will be repositioned each day on the museum’s Bob Julian Roundhouse turntable. The nation’s largest rotating train platform, first built in 1924 and renovated 70 years later, is used to spin and redirect the engines.

Train rides will be available during daylight hours. Nightly photography sessions are offered Friday and Saturday.