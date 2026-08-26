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WS/FCS to appoint interim superintendent by Oct. 1

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board meeting room
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education members discussed a rubric to evaluate candidates for the interim superintendent role at a meeting Aug. 25, 2026.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is on a tight timeline to find an interim superintendent to serve through the end of the school year.

At a meeting Tuesday night, district officials proposed an application deadline of Sept. 2 — a week from now.

The board will then have just under a month to evaluate candidates, negotiate a contract and swear-in the appointment before Don Phipps steps down.

Officials are in the process of developing a rubric to rank applicants. Vice Chair Alex Bohannon said he’d like the board to use results-based metrics.

“You might have been a superintendent for 10 years, but what is the result of that experience?" Bohannon said. "Like, do you have demonstrated effort kind of turning around a school system or increasing proficiency and like, something around how successful you were?”

Board Member Susan Miller said she’d like to give more weight to applicants with school finance and budgeting experience.

The interim superintendent position is slated to begin on Oct. 1.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz