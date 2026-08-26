© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem hotels for sale amidst rise in tourism spending

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
The Art Deco Hotel Indigo on 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem is listed for sale.
David Ford
/
WFDD
The Art Deco Hotel Indigo on 4th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Amidst a growing tourism market in Forsyth County, one downtown hotel in Winston-Salem has been sold, and another is on the market.

Last week, the 126-room Courtyard by Marriott on 4th Street sold for almost $17 million — nearly twice the original purchase price. It was one of three new hotels opened downtown during the pandemic.

Also among them was Hotel Indigo, an upscale six-story, 75-room boutique hotel on 4th Street, and recently listed for sale. Visit Winston-Salem Senior Public Relations and Communications Manager Michael Breedlove says it will likely remain a hotel.

"It's in the very center of downtown; it's right next to Kaleideum Children's Museum, lots of restaurants nearby," says Breedlove. "The hotel has a historic quality with the Art Deco detailing that you just don't see in many hotel properties."

Forsyth’s tourism industry has seen a roughly 11% increase in hotel revenue compared with the first six months of 2025. Breedlove attributes some of the climb to hosting the German Men’s World Cup team, the International Black Theatre Festival and corporate travel.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford