Winston-Salem hotels for sale amidst rise in tourism spending

Amidst a growing tourism market in Forsyth County, one downtown hotel in Winston-Salem has been sold, and another is on the market.

Last week, the 126-room Courtyard by Marriott on 4th Street sold for almost $17 million — nearly twice the original purchase price. It was one of three new hotels opened downtown during the pandemic.

Also among them was Hotel Indigo, an upscale six-story, 75-room boutique hotel on 4th Street, and recently listed for sale. Visit Winston-Salem Senior Public Relations and Communications Manager Michael Breedlove says it will likely remain a hotel.

"It's in the very center of downtown; it's right next to Kaleideum Children's Museum, lots of restaurants nearby," says Breedlove. "The hotel has a historic quality with the Art Deco detailing that you just don't see in many hotel properties."

Forsyth’s tourism industry has seen a roughly 11% increase in hotel revenue compared with the first six months of 2025. Breedlove attributes some of the climb to hosting the German Men’s World Cup team, the International Black Theatre Festival and corporate travel.

