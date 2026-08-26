Durham County approves a nine-month moratorium on large data centers

Durham County commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to adopt a nine-month moratorium on new large-scale data centers.

The moratorium puts the county in line with the city of Durham, which also implemented a pause on new data centers until May 2027.

Commissioner Nida Allam joined dozens of Durham County residents who spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about data centers' water and energy use, noise, and potential air and water pollution.

"For me, in my perspective, a delay for a company of nine months is monetary. But the impact on folks' health and wellbeing, and financial stability, is going to last a lifetime," Allam said.

The county's measure does not apply to data centers that are less than 100,000 square feet, use a closed-loop cooling system, and do not use diesel backup generators. Hyperscale data centers operated by Apple, Meta, and Google easily exceed 100,000 square feet.

Allam was the only commissioner who voted against the moratorium, saying she did not support its exemption for smaller data centers.

The moratorium is intended to allow commissioners time to consider how to respond to potential data center proposals. Commissioner Larissa Williamson noted that currently it would be difficult to ensure that data center operators comply with limits on electrical usage.

"Logistically I think we would have a problem, particularly with the electrical load and making sure (data centers) are actually using the amount they are certifying because I don't know how we would enforce that, particularly since we have no enforcement powers over the electrical usage," she said. "I'm not an expert in that field, but I think that would be our biggest issue."