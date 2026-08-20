Lexington approves annexation for industrial park

The Lexington City Council unanimously voted to annex more than 850 acres of land for a large-scale industrial park.

The project is called the Carolina Corridor Industrial Center, and it will sit alongside Interstate 85.

Front Street Capital is behind the plan. The current concept includes 15 development parcels ranging in size from 11 to 153 acres. It’s accessible to the highway as well as Norfolk Southern rail lines.

Front Street Capital officials say the project could bring thousands of jobs to the region.

Some residents have expressed concern over environmental impacts and data center development within the industrial park.

However, Front Street officials say there’s no intention to build any data centers on the property.

