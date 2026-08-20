© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could schools help solve North Carolina’s energy crunch?

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT
Lyons Farm Elementary got a rooftop solar installation in 2023.
Wafa Khalil
Lyons Farm Elementary got a rooftop solar installation in 2023.

With an aging grid and a wave of incoming data centers, could schools help solve North Carolina’s energy crunch? Sustainability think tank Frontier Group and advocacy group Environment North Carolina released a report that found that the state’s schools could host 900 megawatts of solar energy. That’s enough to power all the homes in a Durham-sized city, or 150,000 homes.

The report’s authors analyzed aerial photos of school roofs across the state. They totaled at least 1,300 football fields worth of unoccupied rooftop real estate. If filled with solar panels, that much energy would offset a little more than 1% of North Carolina’s annual power needs.

There are additional local benefits to expanding clean energy production at schools, according to the report, such as chipping away at monthly utility bills. At least 105 schools in North Carolina already host solar panels, according to a 2023 inventory by Generation180.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner