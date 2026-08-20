With an aging grid and a wave of incoming data centers, could schools help solve North Carolina’s energy crunch? Sustainability think tank Frontier Group and advocacy group Environment North Carolina released a report that found that the state’s schools could host 900 megawatts of solar energy. That’s enough to power all the homes in a Durham -sized city, or 150,000 homes.

The report’s authors analyzed aerial photos of school roofs across the state. They totaled at least 1,300 football fields worth of unoccupied rooftop real estate. If filled with solar panels, that much energy would offset a little more than 1% of North Carolina’s annual power needs.