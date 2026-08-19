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Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate faces felony charges

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
WFDD File Photo
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education Building

A candidate for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is facing two felony charges related to the alleged misuse of a company credit card.

Ronald Jason Lucero, a Republican candidate for an at-large seat, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

Arrest warrants say Lucero improperly used a company credit card to defraud Bain Oil Company twice over a four-month period: first, to buy car tires in September 2025, and then to purchase a personal cellphone in January 2026.

In a statement, Lucero’s attorney, Ryan Denver, asked the public to, quote, “respect the legal process and the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty.”

Lucero filed to run for an at-large seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education in December 2025. He ran unsuccessfully for a District 2 seat in 2022.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle