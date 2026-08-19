Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate faces felony charges

A candidate for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is facing two felony charges related to the alleged misuse of a company credit card.

Ronald Jason Lucero, a Republican candidate for an at-large seat, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

Arrest warrants say Lucero improperly used a company credit card to defraud Bain Oil Company twice over a four-month period: first, to buy car tires in September 2025, and then to purchase a personal cellphone in January 2026.

In a statement, Lucero’s attorney, Ryan Denver, asked the public to, quote, “respect the legal process and the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty.”

Lucero filed to run for an at-large seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education in December 2025. He ran unsuccessfully for a District 2 seat in 2022.