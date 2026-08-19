Spotted Lanternfly spreads to North Carolina commercial winery

North Carolina’s fastest-moving hitchhiker — it’s not a human. It's a bug. One that’s started popping up everywhere.

The spotted lanternfly — which is actually more like a cicada than a fly — was first detected in North Carolina four years ago. They've already been seen in at least seven counties and pose threats to many plant species, especially grapes, according to Lorena Lopez, assistant professor with the NC Extension.

"If you have bunches already closer to harvest, that's gonna ruin your bunch," Lopez says. "If you're making wine, that can change the flavor of your wine."

In July, Lopez confirmed that lanternflies had been discovered at a commercial vineyard in Winston-Salem — and probably have been there for a year.

It’s the first time signs of these pests have been confirmed at a farm in North Carolina. Now, the data suggests that spread could increase rapidly.

“It has been seen in other states where the spotted lanternfly has been established that between two to four years after it establishes and reproduces on forest areas and urban areas, it starts moving into the vineyards," Lopez says.

The wine industry generated roughly $7.7 billion for the local economy in 2025. A threat to local growers is a threat to one of North Carolina’s booming sectors.

Lopez co-leads a new statewide monitoring effort. Cone-like ‘lampshade traps’ will now be set up in 14 vineyards across the state’s Wine Country, tracking egg-laying from now through December.

State officials, like the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Amy Michael, are also asking residents to help.

"We really highly appreciate stomping it, squishing it, anything you can do, especially in those super highly infested counties," Michael says.

Those include Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson.

Michael says a group effort is important because the spotted lanternfly hitchhikes on cars, trailers and anything that moves.