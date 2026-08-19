Soup to Nuts Live! Honey Magpie

WHQR's Soup to Nuts Live! series returns to the MC Erny Gallery with North Carolina band Honey Magpie! Honey Magpie is an indie-folk band whose sound is both traditional and modern, blending classical string instruments and harmonies with pop, rock, and indie influences.

Join us for this Thursday night show on November 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the MC Erny Gallery. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call (910) 343-1640 Ext. 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation).

About Honey Magpie:

What do you get when you combine vocal harmonies, classical string instruments, 90s pop-inspired melodies, and a sprinkle of comedy? You get Honey Magpie, a Chapel Hill-based folk pop duo fronted by Rachael Hurwitz (guitar) and Pippa Hoover (cello). The band recently added Christina Holloway (banjo, viola, and vocals). They are known for songs like “Ugly Duckling,” which features a comedic twist on the classic fairytale, as well as “Lost in the Woods,” which has had full audiences howling like wolves. Recently, Pippa and Rachael have incorporated more comedy into their set. They reworked and revamped Rachael’s viral parody of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” to include harmonies and a full band. They have also performed Pippa’s pop-punk song about finding love at the Cat Cafe. They have been guests on WUNC’s The State of Things and have had their music covered by Pop Matters and Indy Weekly. The band has completed multiple regional tours and plans to continue doing so in 2026.

Learn more about the band by visiting their official site.