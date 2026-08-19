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Soup to Nuts Live!
Guitarist John Hussman, Emily Burdette, and vocalist Jordan Hughes perform
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to mbradley@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

Soup to Nuts Live! Honey Magpie

WHQR
Published August 19, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Honey Magpie

Join WHQR for Soup to Nuts Live! featuring Honey Magpie, Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 PM

WHQR's Soup to Nuts Live! series returns to the MC Erny Gallery with North Carolina band Honey Magpie! Honey Magpie is an indie-folk band whose sound is both traditional and modern, blending classical string instruments and harmonies with pop, rock, and indie influences.

Join us for this Thursday night show on November 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the MC Erny Gallery. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call (910) 343-1640 Ext. 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation).

About Honey Magpie:

What do you get when you combine vocal harmonies, classical string instruments, 90s pop-inspired melodies, and a sprinkle of comedy? You get Honey Magpie, a Chapel Hill-based folk pop duo fronted by Rachael Hurwitz (guitar) and Pippa Hoover (cello). The band recently added Christina Holloway (banjo, viola, and vocals). They are known for songs like “Ugly Duckling,” which features a comedic twist on the classic fairytale, as well as “Lost in the Woods,” which has had full audiences howling like wolves. Recently, Pippa and Rachael have incorporated more comedy into their set. They reworked and revamped Rachael’s viral parody of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” to include harmonies and a full band. They have also performed Pippa’s pop-punk song about finding love at the Cat Cafe. They have been guests on WUNC’s The State of Things and have had their music covered by Pop Matters and Indy Weekly. The band has completed multiple regional tours and plans to continue doing so in 2026.

Learn more about the band by visiting their official site.
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Soup to Nuts Live! Culture/ArtsEventWHQR Events