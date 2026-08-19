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A petition to reduce Helene debris removal along Blue Ridge Parkway gains over 1,500 signatures

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Asheville mountains
David Ford
/
WFDD
Fallen trees and broken branches littered both sides of Webb Cove Road in Asheville on October 9, 2024.

More than 1,500 people are petitioning the National Park Service to scale back debris removal plans along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The original proposal in April was to remove downed vegetation, left behind from Hurricane Helene, over roughly 3,000 acres in North Carolina and Virginia. The National Park Service said the goal was to reduce wildfire risks.

Since then, the project’s scope has narrowed to approximately 900 acres, about half of which would involve heavy equipment. Josh Kelly is the resilient forests director of the nonprofit MountainTrue. He says he’s concerned about the environmental impacts on the mountain’s ecosystems. 

"What MountainTrue and the folks signing this petition are really asking for is a commitment to transparency and letting the public know exactly what's going to happen and a commitment to doing the minimum necessary project," says Kelly.

The Park Service has stated that it will continue consulting with tribes, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other experts. Blue Ridge Parkway officials responded to WFDD’s interview request with a written statement saying the Parkway "prioritizes the preservation of the park’s natural and cultural resources, including its scenic landscape.”   
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford