A petition to reduce Helene debris removal along Blue Ridge Parkway gains over 1,500 signatures

More than 1,500 people are petitioning the National Park Service to scale back debris removal plans along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The original proposal in April was to remove downed vegetation, left behind from Hurricane Helene, over roughly 3,000 acres in North Carolina and Virginia. The National Park Service said the goal was to reduce wildfire risks.

Since then, the project’s scope has narrowed to approximately 900 acres, about half of which would involve heavy equipment. Josh Kelly is the resilient forests director of the nonprofit MountainTrue. He says he’s concerned about the environmental impacts on the mountain’s ecosystems.

"What MountainTrue and the folks signing this petition are really asking for is a commitment to transparency and letting the public know exactly what's going to happen and a commitment to doing the minimum necessary project," says Kelly.

The Park Service has stated that it will continue consulting with tribes, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other experts. Blue Ridge Parkway officials responded to WFDD’s interview request with a written statement saying the Parkway "prioritizes the preservation of the park’s natural and cultural resources, including its scenic landscape.”

