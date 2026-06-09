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NC's first Buc-ees to break ground this week in Mebane

WUNC News | By Sharryse Piggott
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
AP file image of shoppers heading into a Buc-ee's store Oct. 1, 2025, in Johnstown, Colo.
David Zalubowski
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AP
AP file image of shoppers heading into a Buc-ee's store Oct. 1, 2025, in Johnstown, Colo.

North Carolina's first Buc-ees travel center is expected to break ground Wednesday in Alamance County.

A shipping container at the site of the forthcoming Buc-ee's in Mebane in the summer of 2026, with the words, "Coming Soon!"
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC News
The state's first Buc-ee's location will be on Trollingwood Hawfields Road in Mebane.

The state's first Buc-ee's location will be on Trollingwood Hawfields Road in Mebane. The popular convenience store chain was founded in Texas in 1982 and has grown to 55 stores nationwide, according to a press release release. Buc-ee's mega gas station in Mebane will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling pumps.

The groundbreaking comes amid concerns from Indigenous activist group 7 Directions of Service, who are opposed to the development taking place at a historic site. Earlier this year, they protested the construction of the 32-acre gas station, saying it will desecrate a key trading route for Native Americans and early colonists known as the Great Trading Path.

The group sent a letter to the state historic preservation office, but state officials say a 1997 state survey of the property found no evidence of the path.

Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Buc-ee's is slated to open in late 2027.

Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott