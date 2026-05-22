© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guilford County Behavioral Health Center approaching 5 year anniversary

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
Behavioral Health Building
Courtesy Cone Health
The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center opened in June of 2021, and serves children, teenagers and adults in need of urgent behavioral health or substance use treatment.

Officials say the center saw more than 20,000 individuals last year. There were also over 12,000 visits to its urgent care and 18,000 to its adult outpatient clinic.

At a meeting on Thursday, Guilford County Commissioners praised the center’s work and proclaimed May of 2026 "Mental Health Awareness Month."

“Thousands of residents each year seek treatment and support for mental health conditions, underscoring the importance of community awareness, early intervention, and accessible care," said Commissioner Kay Cashion.

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is open 24/7, no appointment required.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz