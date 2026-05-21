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Forsyth commissioners weigh funding EC teachers for WS/FCS

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:58 PM EDT
Member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners pictured at a meeting
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a meeting.

At a budget workshop on Thursday, Forsyth County Commissioners said that if they give the school district any extra funding, they want it to be used for students with special needs.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials are asking the county for more money to cover state raises and additional teaching positions, including dozens in the Exceptional Children, or EC, department.

Those EC roles would help reduce caseloads to a more manageable level. Right now, in high school, one EC teacher is serving 38 students a day. That’s challenging, and officials say many staff members have quit as a result.

Commissioner Shai Woodbury said she has concerns about liability issues.

“Because we're coming too close to that point where there is getting ready to be violations, and you're going to pay one way or the other," she said.

District officials say they already are. They have to work with a number of EC kids this summer because they couldn’t fully meet their educational needs during the year.

"And we have been in a situation where we do have liability for not providing, or for at least being alleged to have not provided, what students need," said Laura Holland, the executive director of Exceptional Children for WS/FCS.

Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said the only way she might support the district’s request for extra funding was if the school board promised in writing to use the money for the EC department specifically.

"For me, I would need that letter to respect where we want those dollars to be funneled to," McDaniel said.

Commissioners will meet on June 4 to potentially adopt a budget.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz