Fire up the grill. It's almost summer barbecue season

Here we are at the starting gate to another summer. Pack up the coats and scarves and gloves. Unpack the grilling equipment and charcoal and gas. Time to get grilling.

First step: clean off your grill. After a winter of little or no use, it’s time to really clean the grill. Old crusty food can carry bacteria and cause your food to flare up and spark unwanted fires. Get a sturdy, non-wire brush for cleaning off the grates. You can also use a stainless steel scrubbing pad. The easiest way to achieve this is to heat the grill so the grates are hot and will burn off any food or debris clinging to the grate. Turn off the heat and while the grates are still hot, brush them clean.

Knowing the temperature of your grill is key to good, steady, even grilling. Most newer grills come with built-in thermometers, but many older versions do not. Buy a thermometer that you can clip onto the grate to get an accurate temperature reading. All your grilling will benefit. It’s hard to know when the temperature has dropped or risen (which can greatly throw off the timing) without a proper thermometer. Also a meat thermometer for reading the internal temperature of meat and fish is a great tool to have on hand.

Here are three new recipes that make the most of the beginning of grilling season. The first is a creative twist on eggplant Parmesan. Here, a whole eggplant is grilled until it’s soft and deflated and then placed over tomato sauce with grated Parmesan. Simple, easy and a total wow! Next is an Indian-inspired chicken dish that’s marinated in yogurt and lots of Indian spices. And finally, whole shrimp coated in a herbaceous green-lime sauce.

Fire up the grill. Summer is coming.

Grilled whole eggplant with tomato sauce and Parmesan

The idea here is to mimic the flavors and comfort of eggplant parmesan but cut out 90% of the work. You wrap a whole eggplant in foil and throw it on a hot grill. Toss it back and forth every five minutes or so until it’s totally deflated and soft throughout. Serve the whole grilled eggplant on a bed of your favorite tomato sauce and top with grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkling of fresh basil slices. This is a summery version of an Italian classic. Serves 2 to 4.

INGREDIENTS

1 one-pound eggplant

2 cups favorite tomato sauce (jarred is fine)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to hot, about 450 degrees. Cut several “X’s” into the flesh of the eggplant and then wrap the whole thing tightly in foil. Place directly on the hot grates and grill for about 25 to 35 minutes, depending on the freshness of the eggplant, flipping it back and forth every five minutes so it cooks evenly. The eggplant is ready when it’s totally soft and deflated; use a fork or small, sharp knife and insert it into the center to make sure the entire eggplant is soft. Remove and let cool for five minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the tomato sauce in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until bubbling gently.

Unwrap the eggplant and cut off the ends on both sides. Cut the eggplant down the middle.

Place a little more than half the hot tomato sauce on a serving plate and place the eggplant on top. Spoon the remaining tomato sauce into the flesh of the eggplant and top with the grated cheese. Sprinkle on salt, pepper and the basil, and serve hot.

Grilled Indian-inspired chicken

Chicken thighs or breasts are coated in a marinade of yogurt, turmeric, cinnamon, ground fennel seeds and chili paste. The yogurt acts as a tenderizer for the chicken and, when grilled, creates gorgeous crusty edges. The flavor profile mimics tandoor chicken, full of spices and big flavors. Serve with basmati rice, a salad of cucumbers and radishes, and naan or another Indian bread. A simple yogurt and grated cucumber sauce on the side is a nice addition.

The chicken should marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight. If marinating for more than 30 minutes, cover and refrigerate before grilling. Serves 2.

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless, skinless (or skin-on) chicken thighs or breasts, about 1 to 1 ¼ pounds

⅓ cup whole plain yogurt

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground fennel seeds (whole fennel seeds can be crushed in a mortar and pestle or a small spice blender)

About ¼ teaspoon chili paste, chili crunch or hot pepper sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh dill, optional

Pro tip: You can make a simple sauce of yogurt mixed with grated cucumbers to serve alongside. Or, serve with basmati rice, a salad of thinly sliced radishes and cucumbers with fresh dill sprigs, and naan.

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the chicken in a Ziploc bag or glass bowl and add the yogurt, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, fennel seeds, chili paste, salt, pepper and dill. Mix to make sure the chicken is thoroughly coated.

Marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours; cover and refrigerate if letting sit for more than 30 minutes.

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill with a grilling rack to hot, about 375 degrees. Add the chicken with any marinade clinging to the meat and brush with any remaining marinade from the bag or bowl.

Grill for about six to eight minutes per side, depending on the thickness. The chicken should be firm and have no signs of pinkness when you cut and peek inside.

Serve hot or at room temperature with rice and the salad if you like.

Grilled shrimp with a lime-green sauce

Whirl up some parsley, cilantro, scallions, olive oil, lime zest and juice, and olive oil and you have a stunning marinade and sauce for grilled shrimp. Make the sauce ahead of time, marinate the shrimp for 15 minutes (or up to five hours) and throw them on the grill and dinner is ready. Rice? Sure. Lime wedges? Most definitely. Serves 4.

INGREDIENTS

2 scallions, ends trimmed and white and green sections cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup cilantro, with stems

½ cup parsley, with stems

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice from the lime you zested

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled with tails intact*

1 lime, cut into wedges

Pro tip: Ask your fishmonger to devein the shrimp for you. Or, when you get them home, devein them yourself: make a small, shallow slit in the back of the shrimp, stopping when you get to the tail. The vein, or digestive track, is a thin black line that runs down the back. Spread the sides of the shrimp out, find the dark vein and use the tip of your knife or toothpick to remove it.

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the sauce: in the container of a food processor or blender, whirl the scallions, cilantro and parsley. Add the lime zest, lime juice and olive oil, and whirl until thick and chunky. Season to taste.

Place the shelled shrimp in a bowl, add ⅓ cup of the lime-green sauce and toss. Marinate for at least 15 minutes and up to five hours; cover and refrigerate if marinating for more than an hour.

Place a grill rack on the grill. Light grill to medium-high, until around 400 degrees. Add the shrimp, making sure to get all the green sauce on top, and cook for two minutes. Gently turn the shrimp over and grill for another two minutes, or until pink and firm. Place on a serving plate and serve with the remaining green sauce and the lime wedges.

Other grilling recipes

Step up your grilling game with 3 marinades and a rhubarb sauce

Lime-cumin-chili-red wine marinade/sauce

Quick ginger-soy-rice wine marinade

Fresh herb-yogurt sauce/marinade

Grill up seafood, vegetables and even fruit at this year’s summer barbecues

Grilled shrimp with green cilantro-chili-lime sauce and grilled limes

Charred broccolini with miso butter

Grilled pineapple with ginger sugar

Celebrate summer with these grilling recipes and tips

Grilled fish with lemon, dill and scallions

Fish and vegetable kebabs

Grilled chicken with cilantro-garlic-mint marinade

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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