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Blue Ridge Music Center kicks off 25th concert season

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
Bluegrass performance
Mike Duncan
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Blue Ridge Music Center
A view from the stage with The Steel Drivers in performance at the Blue Ridge Music Center's outdoor amphitheater on June 5, 2024.

The Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia, kicks off its 25th season of concerts in the outdoor amphitheater this weekend.

The Center was the brainchild of the late folklorist Joe Wilson. He had a vision of creating a space to educate people about the old-time music that gave birth to bluegrass, country and folk traditions. Today, some 40,000 visitors pass through the Center each year.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Chief Operations Officer Richard Emmett says highlights for him include Doc Watson and David Holt’s concert in 2011.

"It was one of Doc's last performances outside of Merle Fest," says Emmett. "David leading Doc out onto the stage — it's an iconic image for me, and it's indelible and imprinted in my memory."

Another memorable performance for Emmett: Greensboro native Rhiannen Giddens, who champions people whose contributions to American musical history have often been overlooked or erased.

"That authenticity and her willingness to go back and find that history to show people that it was a multiplicity of diverse traditions and peoples that kind of made traditional roots and folk music," he says. "And it's a good story that we need to hear, especially in these times."

He says those stories continue at the museum and on stage in the outdoor amphitheater. This weekend’s concert features Grammy Award-winning country songwriter Shawn Camp and his band.

"These are notable Nashville session players — play with everybody — they’re called on to be on records all the time," says Emmett.

Wayne Henderson & Friends will also take the stage.

"He's our Blue Ridge Mountain treasure — finger-picking guitarist, world-renowned — but also a great luthier who's approaching guitar number 989," he says.

The summer concert series begins Saturday night, rain or shine, at the Blue Ridge Music Center at Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford