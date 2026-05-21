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As summer season begins, visitors to Blue Ridge Parkway urged to plan ahead

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:28 PM EDT
Visitors enjoy the view on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Courtesy NPS

Officials are reminding visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway to plan ahead as the Memorial Day weekend gets underway.
 
The holiday marks the opening of many campgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers along the Parkway. But there are still a number of maintenance and road projects underway, many related to Hurricane Helene repairs.

The popular Linville Falls trail system has recently reopened, although its visitor center and campground remain closed.

Officials are asking motorists and hikers to use caution near project areas and not to enter closed sections of the park. 

Visitors can confirm schedules and operating hours for Parkway destinations online or by downloading the National Park Service app.  
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff