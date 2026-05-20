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Forsyth Tech seeks community commitment to student support

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs addresses crowd in theater
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs called on attendees at "The Promise Lab" event to commit to supporting the school in some way.

Forsyth Technical Community College officials gathered 75 local government, business and education leaders on Tuesday afternoon for a new initiative called “The Promise Lab.”

In the last six years, Forsyth Tech has more than doubled its completion rates and closed achievement gaps.

Now, as the college works toward its goals for 2030, Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs is asking the community to share in the work of improving economic mobility in the region.

“You hire our graduates. You shape the laws that govern us," Spriggs said. "You lead the organizations that hold this region and our state together.”

Spriggs called on attendees, including Commissioner Don Martin, Superintendent Don Phipps and business officials, to commit to doing one thing in the next 30 days to support Forsyth Tech’s goals — namely, ensuring graduates can enter fulfilling careers that pay a living wage.

"A business owner, for example, may commit to talking with us about apprenticeships or internships," Spriggs said. "Perhaps someone at our Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools might commit to working with us on new pathways for dual enrollment."

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city would hire technicians, auto mechanics and other Forsyth Tech graduates.

Attendees filled out commitment cards and will be asked in a month to confirm that they’ve kept their promise.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz