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Dolley Payne Madison monument unveiled in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM EDT
A new Dolley Payne Madison monument in Greensboro, NC.
Courtesy Guilford County Government
Dolley Madison and the Museum showcases the Greensboro History Museum's Madison-related collections.

Guilford County and the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club unveiled a new monument to the nation’s fourth First Lady on Wednesday afternoon. The monument reveal is part of the county’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Dolly Payne Madison was born in Guilford County on May 20, 1768. During her time in the White House, she transformed the role of America's First Lady. Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart says today her name is synonymous with the concept of hospitality, but she was also politically savvy.

"She didn't just invite the political friends, she invited people who represented other perspectives and points of view, and thought by giving them some cigars and some liquor, and maybe some cakes, that if they got to know each other as friends, maybe they could accomplish more for the country," she says.

The monument to Dolley Madison is now on view in the Guilford County Bicentennial Garden, where it joins other historic markers.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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