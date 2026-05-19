Stein signs executive order targeting housing, affordability

Governor Josh Stein is taking steps to strengthen housing opportunities and affordability in North Carolina.

The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday outlining his priorities to combat the rising cost of renting or owning a home.

As part of the initiative, Stein announced the addition of a new senior advisor for housing policy, Janneke Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe previously served with the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C.

Her role will involve collaborating with state, local and tribal officials to define and implement strategies, goals and policies.

According to a news release, North Carolina faces a gap of more than 750,000 housing units through 2029, primarily impacting low- and moderate-income households.

Affordability is a major concern, with many residents spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing.