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Childcare crisis in Stokes County exacerbates teacher shortage

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Stokes County Schools Superintendent Brad Rice speaks on a childcare panel discussion Monday morning.
Taylor Main
/
NC Child
Stokes County Schools Superintendent Brad Rice speaks on a childcare panel discussion Monday morning.

Stokes County education leaders held a panel discussion Monday about the economic impacts of the childcare crisis.

Officials say the lack of affordable childcare in the area costs the county nearly $12 million a year in economic activity. That’s largely due to employee turnover and absenteeism.

Stokes County Schools is the area’s largest employer. Superintendent Brad Rice says it’s not uncommon for the district to lose beginning teachers because they can’t find, or afford, childcare.

“They're faced with pausing their career for several years until their children get into school," Rice said. "But it also has an effect on the back end at times where we will have grandparents, who are veteran teachers who, when their children come to them and say ‘We don't have childcare, could you help?’ It causes some of our people to retire early.”

Rice says those licensed, certified positions can be hard to fill.

He adds that even the teachers who have childcare face disruptions too. If their child gets sick and can't be dropped off at their normal facility, they may have to call out of work to stay home.

"Now you're taking days without pay, and that's days in a classroom when there's a substitute teacher instead of that licensed certified teacher," Rice said. "And while they do great work, it's not the same work, and so there's an impact to education as well. So it affects multiple layers in multiple different ways."

Officials say childcare issues caused about 1,900 working parents in Stokes to experience employment disruptions in the last year.

Rice and other panelists talked about possible solutions, like finding community organizations or businesses to help house childcare facilities.

The Johnston County Coalition of Chambers and ExCEL NC, a coalition focused on early education, convened the panel.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz