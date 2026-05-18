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Asheville Regional Airport opens new rental car facility

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
Angi Daus, Asheville Regional airport's vice president for air service and corporate communications, stands in the airport's new rental car building Monday, May 18, 2026.
Felicia Sonmez
/
BPR News
Angi Daus, Asheville Regional airport's vice president for air service and corporate communications, stands in the airport's new rental car building Monday, May 18, 2026.

Asheville Regional Airport continues to move ahead with its $400 million expansion. The latest addition is a new rental car facility.

Airport spokesperson Angi Daus said the new location means passengers can get off the plane, retrieve their checked bags and then pick up a rental car without having to backtrack like they currently do.

The exterior of the airport's new rental car facility, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2026.
Felicia Sonmez
/
BPR News
The exterior of the airport's new rental car facility, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2026.

“We’re excited about this opening,” Daus told BPR during a tour of the new facility Monday. “Even though it’s a semi-small space, it’s a really important space in the next step of the project — and especially for the passenger experience and the flow of passengers.”

The airport’s rental car counters have seen a lot of different homes over the years. For a while, they were in trailers, which meant customers had to line up outside in all kinds of weather. Then, once the new airport terminal opened last summer, the counters moved inside the old terminal.

Now, they have their own dedicated building right next to the new baggage claim area.

Daus said the structure might not be their forever home. That will depend on whether the airport ends up building a second parking garage — a decision that’s likely years away.

Passengers can access the building beginning Wednesday morning. It will still be necessary to walk outside along a covered walkway to get from the terminal to the baggage claim area. From there, passengers will remain indoors as they move between the baggage claim and the rental car area.

For more on the airport’s expansion head to FlyAVL.com.

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Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez