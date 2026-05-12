State Child Fatality Task Force releases annual report

The North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force has completed its 2026 annual report and submitted its latest recommendations to state leaders.

Officials from the task force say progress in achieving its goals has slowed in the last few years. As a result, many of its current recommendations are holdovers from previous reports.

Among them, officials urge strengthening the passenger safety law requiring car and booster seats, as motor vehicle injuries are among the leading causes of death for North Carolina children.

The report notes high rates of youth suicide and recommends increased support within the school systems. It also calls for further regulation of nicotine vapes, cannabis products and social media algorithms.

Officials also urge increased funding to prevent infant deaths from unsafe sleep environments.

The task force will hold a webinar to go over its latest data and recommendations on May 26.