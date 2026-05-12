NC House, Senate announce budget deal that's 10 months overdue

GOP leaders in the state House and Senate announced Tuesday afternoon that they've finally reached a framework deal for a state budget for the fiscal year that began last July.

The agreement calls for most state employees to receive a raise of about 3%, while teachers would see raises that would average 8%. Employees would also receive bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $1,750, based on salary level and experience. The raises would not be retroactive to the beginning of the fiscal year, as they have been in previous years' delayed budgets.

Budget negotiations had been stalled for months, largely over disagreements between House and Senate Republicans about scheduled income tax cuts. House Speaker Destin Hall wanted to delay scheduled cuts because of projections that they could result in declining state revenues, while Senate leader Phil Berger pushed to keep the scheduled cuts unchanged.

In the end, the two leaders agreed to repeal the current triggers and replace them with a delayed tax cut plan, dropping the personal income tax rate from 3.99% to 3.49% for the next two years, reducing it further in subsequent years to eventually reach 2.99% in 2033 and 2.49% when revenue triggers are reached after that point.

Plans to lower and phase out the corporate income tax rate would be unchanged. Legislative leaders have also agreed to put two tax-related constitutional amendments on November's ballot. One would cap the personal income tax rate from exceeding 3.5%, while the other would place unspecified restrictions on local governments seeking to increase property taxes.

The legislature hasn't passed a comprehensive two-year budget bill since 2023, leaving much of state government operating at 2023 spending levels with some minor spending legislation passed since that year.

Budget writers from both chambers are still working out the details of the full budget deal — a vote could be weeks away — but Tuesday's agreement marks major progress. Senate leader Phil Berger says he thinks the final bill could be sent to the governor around mid-June.

"There's still a lot that will need to be decided and discussed between the two chambers, but this agreement sets out a good framework for us to move forward," Berger said.

Tuesday's announcement came together quickly, with Hall's office posting on the social media site X about a budget deal at 3 p.m. The press conference began about an hour later, and legislative Democrats say they weren't informed about the deal before the announcement.

What raises are being proposed?

Most state employees: Legislative leaders say they'll get an "average" raise of 3%. Those making less than $65,000 annually would also receive a $1,750 bonus (instead of being paid retroactively for the months when the legislature didn't have a budget). Those making more than $65,000 would receive a $1,000 bonus.

Teachers: The average raise is 8%, but the exact amount depends on years of experience. Full details of proposed teacher raises were not released Tuesday (WUNC News has requested the information from Berger and Hall's offices). Berger and Hall said starting pay will increase to $48,000. That's less than the $50,000 starting pay in the initial House budget proposal and in Gov. Josh Stein's budget, but legislative leaders stressed that most beginning teachers will make more than $50,000 because of local salary supplements. Teachers would also get a bonus — $1,000 for those with more than 16 years of experience, and $500 for others. Overall, Hall said it's "the largest average teacher pay increase at least since 2006."

Retired state employees: They'd receive a one-time, 2.5% cost-of-living bonus in their pension.

State law enforcement: They'd receive a minimum increase of 13%, and "some of them may get a little bit more," Hall said. That includes correctional officers, state troopers, State Bureau of Investigation agents and others.