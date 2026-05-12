Former Watauga school board member appointed to fill vacancy

The Watauga County Board of Education has unanimously appointed a former member to fill a vacant seat.

Marshall Ashcraft will be taking over for Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd, who recently stepped down due to a family health matter.

Ashcraft served on the board from 2020 to 2024. He wasn’t re-elected, but it was a close race. He lost by about 150 votes.

At a meeting this week, Watauga County school board members chose him from a pool of 20 candidates.

Board Chair Gary Childers said Ashcraft’s previous experience in the role and as a district employee made him a strong choice.

District officials say he will be officially sworn in in the coming weeks. He will fulfill the term ending with the next board of education election in 2028.