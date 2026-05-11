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North Carolina holds dubious title: most projected clean energy job losses

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:41 PM EDT
Map of announced clean energy manufacturing jobs canceled since the beginning of 2025
Atlas Public Policy
Map of announced clean energy manufacturing jobs canceled since the beginning of 2025

The federal government has eliminated clean energy tax credits and rolled back greenhouse gas regulations on mobile sources such as cars and trucks, creating economic headwinds for carbon-free supply chains.

As a result, North Carolina is among the states hardest hit by Trump’s decision to put the brakes on clean energy.

A new report shows North Carolina has experienced the most cancellations of announced clean energy manufacturing jobs since the start of 2025.

The state lost 6,100 potential jobs when Vinfast scaled back its plans for its Chatham County plant earlier this year. Other losses include smaller ones, such as rollbacks at American Roller Bearings — 58 jobs — and big hits like Natron Energy — 2,000 jobs.

“I think the thing to note is that there’s still a pretty robust clean economy in North Carolina because it started from such a strong position,” said Tom Taylor, one of the report’s authors.

Last month, a Toyota representative confirmed that the company will keep making its investments in North Carolina’s electric vehicle supply chain.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner