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Forsyth Tech breaks ground on new campus health clinic

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Forsyth Technical Community College campus
Courtesy Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College's new on-campus health clinic will serve students beginning in fall 2026.

Forsyth Technical Community College begins breaking ground Tuesday morning for an on-campus health clinic that will provide services to students 24/7 for a nominal fee.

Talks between FTCC and its partner in the project, Novant Health, began about six years ago. The clinic will provide services including primary and mental healthcare, chronic disease management and wellness education.

Vice President of Holistic Success Services, Masonne Sawyer, calls the collaboration a win-win with Novant extending its reach into the community, and the college meeting students where they are. 

"Students were missing class because they had to go to appointments, or maybe they needed a flu shot or something like that," she says. "And even the physical and mental health needs — we have counselors on campus, but, you know, they're not here 24 hours. Or it may be that they ride the bus and to leave here to go get healthcare and then come back. All of those were barriers."

Sawyer says students will pay $20 per semester for unlimited care. She adds that the college hopes to eventually offer similar services to dependents, faculty and staff.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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