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Former Pilot Mountain town manager indicted on felony embezzlement

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT
State Auditor Dave Boliek held a press conference Monday afternoon to share the findings of an investigative report into Pilot Mountain's former town manager.
Courtesy State Auditor's Office
State Auditor Dave Boliek held a press conference Monday afternoon to share the findings of an investigative report into Pilot Mountain's former town manager.

The former town manager of Pilot Mountain was indicted on felony embezzlement charges on Monday.

An investigation by the North Carolina State Auditor found Michael Boaz spent more than $14,000 on food and alcohol-related purchases using his town-issued credit card.

The report shows he also bought roughly $2,300 worth of gift cards, and spent hundreds more on Apple electronics, gun ammunition and personal vacations. The purchases took place between 2022 and 2024. Boaz was put on administrative leave in October of 2024.

“Pilot Mountain is a small town. It’s not a large city," said State Auditor Dave Boliek at the press conference. "These sums of money are meaningful to the taxpayers.”

The report also states that Boaz used a stamp bearing the former mayor’s signature to sign checks, bypassing required oversight.

Boliek will be sharing recommendations with the town to strengthen internal controls going forward.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz