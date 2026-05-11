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Charlotte immigration judges ordered more than 7,000 removals from January to April

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

New data from Charlotte’s immigration court shows deportation orders have risen sharply in the first third of this year.

Immigration judges at the Charlotte court ordered 7,003 removals between January and April, according to data from the Executive Office for Immigration Review. That's nearly 86% of all completed cases during that period.

The Charlotte immigration court handles cases from both North and South Carolina.

The data shows the share of cases ending in removal has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2025, about 72% of completed cases ended in removal. In 2024, that figure was 54%.

Only 82 cases resulted in immigrants being granted legal relief, allowing them to remain in the United States — about 1% of all outcomes.

Charlotte’s immigration court still has a backlog of about 129,000 pending cases, the ninth largest in the country.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger