NC A&T wins USDA grant to help farmers grow quinoa in North Carolina

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has secured a federal grant to help local farmers tap into the market for a trendy so-called superfood: quinoa.

The nutrient-rich ancient grain has surged in popularity in recent years. But despite advantages like drought resistance, it’s not widely grown in the U.S. Harmandeep Sharma, an assistant professor in crop science at NC A&T, is looking to change that.

“We think for North Carolina farmers, quinoa represents both a market opportunity as well as a chance to diversify crops using our data-driven, locally tested research," she says.

Sharma won a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop practical guidance for farmers interested in growing the grain. Her research team at the university farm plans to experiment with different fertilizer and growth strategies.

“Our focus is really to blend hands-on field research with modern technology," says Sharma. "We will be using drone-mounted cameras and ground sensors to monitor crops throughout the season in real time so we can give a better prescription to farmers."

The project is a partnership between NCA&T and Lincoln University of Missouri.