Three Bone Theatre's 'Oedipus El Rey' opens after funding loss, tragedy

Anyone who’s worked in theater knows there’s a lot that can go wrong before opening night. And the newest production from Charlotte’s Three Bone Theatre has faced more troubles than most.

A year ago this week, the theater learned the National Endowment for the Arts was terminating a grant tied to its production of "Oedipus El Rey," saying the project no longer aligned with new federal priorities under the Trump administration.

The play — written by Luis Alfaro — retells the Greek tragedy of Oedipus Rex through the lens of Los Angeles’ Chicano community and prison system.

The company appealed, rallied community support and moved forward with the show. But last month, the production was delayed after a cast member’s teenage brother was killed in a shooting in Charlotte.

Still, the show is opening this weekend.

When I stopped by rehearsal this week, actors in prison jumpsuits were under the stage lights rehearsing a fight scene. Director Rod Oden was sitting quietly in the dark, taking notes. He stepped away from rehearsal for a few minutes to talk with me.

Nick de la Canal: So you're just a few days from opening. Are you getting any sleep?

Rod Oden: I don't think anyone ever gets sleep a few days from opening. That's because we're doing good work.

De la Canal: So, what are you still working on right now? What are you still figuring out?

Oden: You know, it's a beautiful text that Alfaro wrote, and, you know, like all productions, you work these little moments, right? The nuances in the text and what's in between the text, and we are still making sure that we're seated and that we're finding those moments.

De la Canal: So this show lost federal funding last year because it didn't align with the Trump administration's new priorities. The theater actually got a lot of support from the community when that happened. Do you think that changes what this show represents right now?

Oden: I think the show represents a lot of things. It gives access to performers that, even in our industry, are marginalized. But I think it represents that we're still here. We're still interested in our communities that we built. Nothing changes that, and I appreciate the opportunity to work with these artists.

De la Canal: The cast has also been dealing with a really difficult loss off stage. What have you seen in how people are showing up for each other in the room, and what do you think that this says about your cast?

Oden: It's the most beautiful thing. As a community of artists, we talk about showing up and being there, and we talk about trust on stage. The unfortunate tragedy that happened with one of our cast members — we have been by their side every minute.

We have been by each other's side, checking in, making sure that everyone is here, present, what they need. It's actually been a very refreshing thing to do at this part of the process. Usually, we're running around trying to get stuff done. It's been really nice to just kind of press into each other and be like, how are you? How's your day, you know?

De la Canal: When opening night comes, how will you know if it was worth pushing through everything to get here?

Oden: You know, we always ask ourselves the why, right? Why do we do all this? As artists, we are inevitably drawn to do it.

I will know the minute that the lights come up. Every night we're in rehearsal, pushing for that moment. But when there's an audience, and they're ready to listen, ready to be a part of the conversation, I will know. We will — it will have all been worth it, and we will have done amazing work, and Three Bone will have accomplished a massive, massive undertaking.