© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The number of property value appeals in Guilford County continues to surge

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:21 PM EDT
For Sale sign in front of a home
David Ford
/
WFDD

So far, the number of property value appeals in Guilford County has more than doubled from the last revaluation cycle. To date, Guilford County has received about 12,000 appeals out of the 207,000 revalued properties.

About a quarter of them have been processed, and just over half ultimately decreased in value. The rising number of appeals comes as many property owners have seen their values increase by 50% or more.

Regional vice president for Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, Tony Jarrett, says one reason for the pushback is that the new tax reassessment values are reflecting what happened in the red-hot real estate market since 2022, when the last revaluation took place.

"As I always say, the asset is working," says Jarrett. "We have definitely seen a record price appreciation, and it's just now relating to tax values that the county's having to reset everything at these new rates."

Guilford County homeowners currently have until May 15 to appeal their property value.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford