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Watauga school board seeking applicants to fill vacant seat

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 4, 2026 at 1:29 PM EDT
Watauga County Schools logo
Courtesy Watauga County Schools

The Watauga County Board of Education is seeking applications to fill a vacant seat after a member stepped down.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd announced she was resigning a couple of weeks ago amid her husband’s battle with cancer.

Residents interested in the role can email the board’s executive assistant by this Friday.

School board members plan to discuss the potential candidates and make a recommendation during a meeting on Monday, May 11.

The appointment will fulfill the term ending with the board of education elections in 2028.

More information is available on the Watauga County Schools website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz