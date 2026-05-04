Watauga school board seeking applicants to fill vacant seat

The Watauga County Board of Education is seeking applications to fill a vacant seat after a member stepped down.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd announced she was resigning a couple of weeks ago amid her husband’s battle with cancer.

Residents interested in the role can email the board’s executive assistant by this Friday.

School board members plan to discuss the potential candidates and make a recommendation during a meeting on Monday, May 11.

The appointment will fulfill the term ending with the board of education elections in 2028.

More information is available on the Watauga County Schools website.