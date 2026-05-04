Not sure what to get Mom for Mother's Day? Get ideas from our listeners

What's the best Mother's Day gift you've ever received?

We asked Life Kit's audience this question to inspire those of you who aren't quite sure what to get the moms in your life for Mother's Day on May 10.

Many readers shared how much they enjoyed small but thoughtful gestures, like a heartfelt note. Others appreciated when their loved ones made an effort to plan a big outing.

So before you get "Mom" tattooed on your chest or that mug that says "I ❤️ Nana," check out these heartwarming stories. You may get an idea or two. These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

A comforting recipe

My baby was three months old when I celebrated my first Mother's Day. It seems like I was constantly exhausted and overwhelmed those days as I adjusted to my new life.

As a gift that year, my dearest friend sent me her homemade chicken soup recipe with a little note expressing her confidence in me ("she's so lucky to have you as her mom"). It conveyed a trust in my ability to mother that I didn't have yet. It meant the world to me.

I have been making the soup for 15 years now. I keep that email with the recipe and the note in my recipe binder, even though I know it by heart now. —Tory Brogan

A note of appreciation

The best Mother's Day gift I ever received was an email from my 33-year-old daughter. She [acknowledged] how much of a brat she was at times growing up and the sacrifice I made as a single mom to raise her to be a successful, educated professional. It made me cry! —Cindee Robertson

A canyoneering trip

My favorite Mother's Day gift was given to me last year by my son, Cole. He and his friend Jackson both invited their mothers to a canyoneering weekend.

The other mother, Paula, and I were treated to a weekend of camping, good food and adventure by our boys (age 24 … men). They arranged for the campsites, planned and prepared the menu, and carefully researched the routes we went on.

Paula and I were so excited to spend that much time with our sons outdoors, and thrilled to be introduced to a pastime they enjoy by doing it together. —Liz Taylor

My kid's best effort

When my two sons were three and four years old, they helped my husband prepare me breakfast in bed. They excitedly and proudly presented it to me, wished me "Happy Mother's Day," and told me that they hoped that I enjoyed my "cramps" [crepes]. They were the best raspberry and hazelnut "cramps" I ever had! —Jennifer West

A homemade meal

My two sons were in their early 20s both just trying to make ends meet without a lot of money. They made brunch for me. Together. The main dish was a vegan pot pie decorated with leftover puff pastry that spelled out "MOM."

Then my oldest son said, "Did you notice the word also spells 'WOW' when you look at it from this side?" And then my youngest son said, "We meant to do that." My eyes were filled with tears. —Alice Bayerl

A surprise visit

I had always been with one of my two daughters or my own mom for Mother's Day. I had never been without one of them. One particular year, I was alone. So I wasn't looking forward to it.

But at 7:40 am, the doorbell rang. To my surprise and delight, there was my college kid with a balloon and a card. Bari had gotten up at the crack of dawn and driven home from [her college in] Long Island for the day.

I don't recall what the rest of the day looked like, most likely a game of Scrabble, with lots of fun and laughter. A quick dinner made by my husband, and back to college my daughter went. That was my best Mother's Day gift. —Trish Morchower

Their pride and presence

My adult children were all there for my big night when I received my master's degree last year. It was especially an achievement because my course of studying had been interrupted by a stroke I had to come back from. They were so proud of me and that gift was precious beyond measure. —Jules Hathaway

Thank you to everyone who took the time to write to Life Kit.

This story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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